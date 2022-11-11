Love Princess Kate's iconic yellow dress? It comes in another amazing colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales is largely regarded as the Queen of dresses. From high end to high street, she rocks them all.

One of her most eye-catching dresses from 2022 has to be the yellow dress she sported in October. The 40-year-old royal visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit and Looked as stunning as ever, sporting a marigold yellow dress from high street favourite Karen Millen.

Known as the 'Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Dress,' it features a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice and accentuated shoulders. We think you will agree, it was a radiant autumnal choice.

Complementing the statement design, she teamed her golden number with a simple black clutch bag and a pair of point-toe heels, letting the frock do all the talking.

Kate brought the sunshine in her yellow Karen Millen dress

If you love the style and the shape of Kate's getup (which costs £131.40 currently) but yellow isn't your shade, we think you're going to love this hot pink tone the dress now comes in. We think you'll agree, it's so punchy and bold. It would be ideal for work if you added a smart black blazer, or even a night out if you teamed it with sparkly high heels.

Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress, £131.40, Karen Millen

The dress is available in a plethora of other colours too, and there's a lot of sizes in stock, so don't delay if it catches your eye.

We love it when the mother-of-three wears colour. She famously looks good in anything, but often sports primary shades during royal appointments, favouring blue, green and red.

Kate wearing an olive green ensemble on Wednesday

We last saw Prince William's wife on Wednesday, when she visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, North London as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

Rocking an olive green combo, Kate turned heads in a khaki green Mango dress which she covered with a darker green, past-season coat from Hobbs, and she added black high heels and carried a smart clutch bag by Jimmy Choo. Perfection!

