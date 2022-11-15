Remember Princess Kate's festive red cardigan? Boden has the BEST lookallike – but hurry, it’s selling fast!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you remember the Princess of Wales' stunning festive cardigan she wore to introduce the special Westminster Abbey carol service which took place on Christmas Eve last year? How could you forget it!

If you loved it (and how could you not!) you’ll want to check out this perfect lookalike we found at Boden – but if you want it, you’ll have to be super quick. It’s flying off the virtual shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh! There are only three sizes left on the Boden website, but luckily you can get it in all available sizes at John Lewis - if you hurry.

Boden Embroidered cropped cardigan, £84 (WAS £120), John Lewis

Kate’s original cardi was the long sold out £1,350 'Cotton-Trimmed Cashmere-Jacquard Cardigan' by Miu Miu, but Boden’s festive option is a bargain in comparison. You can currently get it on offer, reduced from £120 to £84. Hurry, hurry!

It has the same 90s vibe as Kate’s original, it’s machine washable and has a lovely fitted shape – and dare we say it, the embroidery is even nicer than Princess Kate’s version!

The 'mini me' version of Princess Kate's Christmas cardigan

Cable Cardigan in Rockabilly Red for kids, £40, Boden

There’s even an adorable kids' version up for grabs for only £40 – imagine how lovely it would look in the Christmas photos in front of the tree this year!

It's available in sizes two to 11 years - and there's also an ivory version available with pom poms, which is equally as cute!

