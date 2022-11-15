7 photos of royals in their swimwear: from Mike Tindall to Princess Diana These snaps really make us miss summer!

Mike Tindall has been impressing viewers during his stint in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, and on Sunday he surprised many as he stripped down into a pair of budgie smugglers as he prepared to bathe.

PHOTOS: 13 delicious royal birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

But this isn't the first time a royal has been snapped in their swimwear, with Princess Diana bodyboarding in a two-piece to Prince William in speedos!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive the best moments from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Join us at HELLO! as we relive the best royal swimsuit moments, but be warned you'll probably end up missing the summer!

Mike Tindall

Stripping down is just part of the I'm a Celebrity experience with many iconic moments coming from the show's shower scenes. On Monday, Mike hit the baths and surprised viewers by revealing a pair of budge smugglers.

SEE: King Charles III's sweet bond with Princess Anne in 11 photos

WOW: 23 spellbinding royal engagement rings: From Queen Camilla's heirloom to Princess Anne's vibrant rock

Fans loved the moment as one said: "NOT THE BUDGIE SMUGGLERS MIKE," and another commented: "It's not every day you see ex-England rugby [player] and Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall in his speedos on national television, but first time for everything."

Princess Diana

Princess Diana had plenty of fashion moments, including this one from 1993 when she holidayed in the Caribbean. The royal was seen in a bright-orange bikini as she enjoyed the waves and even took part in a bit of bodyboarding.

Princess of Wales

Although she wasn't in the water for this moment, Kate rocked a stunning two-piece underneath a sheer dress when she was a fashion model during her time at university. Her future husband is believed to have first laid eyes on her while she was walking a catwalk.

Prince William

During his university days, Prince William was a keen water polo player, and was often seen in a pair of black speedos as he cheered on teammates before getting into the pool himself.

LOOK: 10 rarely seen photos of King Charles doting on baby sons William and Harry

SEE: 10 best photos of Prince William and Princess Kate from their dating years

The Queen

The Queen, then known as Princess Elizabeth, took part in a Children's Challenge Shield Competition that was held in 1939. Her Majesty, who wore a black one-piece and white swim-cap, even walked away from the event with an award in life-saving.

King Charles

The then-Prince Charles enjoyed a trip to Bondi Beach during a tour of Australia. Accompanied by his bodyguard, the future King had a pair of blue trunks and a huge smile on his face as he enjoyed the warm waters.

DISCOVER: King Charles: How the new monarch is celebrating his 74th birthday

Princess Margaret

The late Princess Margaret looked amazing in this brightly-coloured one-piece as she enjoyed a holiday in Mustique back in 1976.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.