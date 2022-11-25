Princess Kate's iconic partywear dress has been given a festive makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Vampire's Wife has become synonymous with royal style. What started out as a romantic cult brand has blossomed into a household name, penetrating the walls of Buckingham Palace and earning a place on the radar of our favourite royal ladies.

LOOK: Kate Middleton rewears favourite party dress for special occasion – and look at her shoes!

The Princess of Wales is the brand's number one fan, so she will no doubt be thrilled to know that The Vampire's Wife has released a capsule collection with MATCHESFASHION. Princess Kate is sure to dive into the latest The Vampire's Wife and MATCHESFASHION capsule collection, which offers an array of occasion looks in an elegant navy and gunmetal-silver palette across lace, rich velvet, and the brand’s signature lurex.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate view stunning new painted portrait of themselves

According to MATCHESFASHION: "Iconic styles such as The Falconetti and The Mini Midnight Tremors Dress have been recreated in the colour blue which was designer Susie Cave's inspiration behind the collection and which she describes as a 'deep, dark, mysterious soul colour."

READ: Best diamond party shoes: From Cinderella glass slippers, to sparkly strappy sandals

Princess Kate has memorably worn the brand's 'Falconetti' dress a few times since it first landed in her wardrobe. Featuring mid-length sleeves with a subtle ruffle trim, a rounded neckline, a ruffled skirt, as well as an all-over metallic sheen, the dress has been previously worn by the stylish royal during a trip to Ireland in 2020.

The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in the brand's green dress

She liked the dress so much that she even wore it in a stunning portrait that went on display at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum earlier this year.

The Vampire's Wife has released a party collection with MATCHESFASHION that Kate will love

Back in March, on the third day of the Caribbean Tour, the wife of Prince William went to a reception at the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech and wore one of her most dazzling getups ever, also by The Vampire's Wife.

Princess Kate also has a pink version of the frock

Boasting an iridescent sheen, a fuchsia hue and the label's signature Victorian silhouette, the frock looked divine when sported by the fashion-forward royal.

If you, like us, love Princess Kate’s designer number, then why not treat yourself?

The Falconetti Metallic Silk-blend Midi Dress, £1595, The Vampire's Wife

Drawing inspiration from early 20th-century dress silhouettes, this 'Falonetti' piece is crafted from shimmering metallic silk-blend chiffon and boasts a fitted bodice with puffed sleeves, feminine ruffles and falls to a softly draped skirt.

WOW: Love Kate Middleton's £1600 Vampire's Wife dress? This lookalike is mind-blowing

Slip on some barely-there heels and dance the night away in your sparkling seasonal look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.