Amazon has Princess Kate's Superga trainers in the sale for Black Friday

Attention royal fans! We all know that Princess Kate is a huge fan of Superga trainers - and if you'd love a pair for yourself you'll want to check out Amazon Black Friday sale right now.

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers usually retail for about £59 ($65), but right now, depending on the style and size you are looking for, you can get a pair for as low as £25 in the sale.

Kate Middleton loves her Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers - here she's wearing them in 'Green Sherwood Gum'

Superga has long been popular with the royals. Princess Diana also loved the same style and was pictured wearing a navy version back in 1997.

KATE WEARS: Superga Cotu Classic in Green Sherwood Gum, SALE PRICE: £34, Amazon

So really the biggest dilemma is which colour to choose – there are dozens of options!

KATE WEARS: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers, more colours, retail price £59, NOW from £38, Amazon

The super comfy and affordable trainers have been on every royal fashion watcher's wish list for years, and we recommend taking advantage of these Amazon deals during Black Friday weekend.

Superga 2755 Cotu Classic in Sherwood, sale price from £25.70, Amazon

In 2019, Duchess Catherine made two memorable appearances in the plimsolls, attending the 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in the shoes, before rocking them to the King's Cup Regatta in August.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers in Navy, sale price from £27.27, Amazon

We're big fans of Kate's classic white pair, but there's a rainbow array of shades to check out, from Kate's favourite white and Sherwood Green Gum style to Princess Diana's navy look.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers in Black, sale price from £31, Amazon

Team yours with a striped top and wide-legged trousers or skinny jeans for a casual vibe just like the Duchess, or add an effortlessly cool twist to a pretty floral dress by accessorising with the versatile canvas shoes.

Be like Princess Diana and match your navy blue Supergas with mom jeans and a blazer.

Or choose a classic black pair - it will go with everything!

