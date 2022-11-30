Princess Beatrice looks sultry in satin on festive night out with husband

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the beautiful Princess Beatrice looked stunning as she headed to the Fayre of St James Christmas Carol Concert at St James' Church in London, with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Looking in great spirits at the festive event, the 34-year-old wore one of her most-worn items ever - her amber satin skirt which is from high street store Reiss. She teamed it with a simple yet chic black camisole and a lovely black leather jacket. Braving the cold, she went bare legged, adding funky ankle boots. Perfection!

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson actually wore the very same skirt last week! On an evening out with friends at private members' club Annabel's in Mayfair, Princess Eugenie's older sister wore her auburn hair loose and lightly curled, and neutral makeup highlighted her pretty features. She once again rocked a black top with the burnt orange design. She has worn the style consistently since 2019. Sustainable fashion at its finest!

It's been a busy few days for the royal, although she did find time to pen the sweetest words for her cousin Zara Tindall's husband Mike who was the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle at the weekend.

Beatrice and Edoardo get festive

The Princess of York shared the heartfelt message on Twitter after Mike took on the famous cyclone challenge on Saturday night with his fellow campmates Jill Scott, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock. She wrote on social media: "The daughter of Sarah Ferguson penned: "He is just the greatest @miketindall".

The touching words sparked a huge reaction from royal fans who were all so sad to see the husband of Zara Tindall exit the show on Saturday night.

One fan replied to the tweet: "I am gutted he hasn’t won or become second. But what a lovely guy he is! Your cousin Zara is a very lucky lady to have him in her life. Was great seeing him from the start. Lovely surprise of Zara turning up cos most thought she wouldn’t be there & still in UK."

