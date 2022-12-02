Loved Princess Kate's purple Issa dress? River Island has an amazing lookalike and you won't believe the price

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are several fashion labels synonymous with Princess Kate, and thanks to her iconic engagement look, one of them is Issa. The 40-year-old royal most famously wore the British brand in the form of a navy blue midi dress as she and Prince William made their announcement to the world back in 2010.

The following year Kate wore a very similar dress, also by Issa, on a tour of Canada. The figure-skimming cut was almost identical, but this time she chose the most royal hue - purple.

Kate Middleton wears Issa on a royal tour in Canada

Sadly the label has since closed and pieces are increasingly hard to get hold of, but River Island just dropped an amazing lookalike in the sale and we can’t get over the price.

The purple satin dress comes in the most flattering wrap cut with a tie-waist detail and long sleeves. Originally priced at £47, it’s now retailing for just £15 and still available in sizes 6-14.

Purple satin dress, £15/$28 (WAS £47/$87), River island

Kate styled her purple Issa dress with a black clutch and matching Prada heels. She completed the look with diamond earrings and a diamond brooch. Not sure how to accessorise with purple? Black, nude or even metallics all work. To wear your makeup like Kate's, go pared-back with glowy skin and a subtle smokey eye.

River Island has up to a huge 40% off partywear right now with 100s of pieces on sale, so take a look if you want to find your Christmas party outfit for less.

