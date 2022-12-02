Grab a $15 lookalike of Princess Kate's sapphire earrings on sale at Macy's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Princess Kate landed in Boston for the Royal Tour, she accessorized her look with a very special set of sapphire earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

If you love this royal jewelry look as much as we do, you'll want to check out the amazing lookalikes that are up to 65% off in the big Macy's Friends and Family sale through December 7 - including copy-Kate earrings for less than $15!

In fact, you'll get 30% off selected items across the Macy's site when you use the offer code: FRIEND.

Duchess Kate wore her sapphire drop earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana, during her and Prince William's royal visit to Boston

Princess Kate's earrings would be so perfect for holiday party season, although the royal demonstrated they are lovely for daytime, too.

Charter Club Pavé Earrings, $14.57 with code FRIEND (WAS $24.50), Macy's

And the Boston appearance wasn't the first time we spotted her wearing the earrings. The Princess of Wales also wore the full sapphire jewelry set – including Princess Diana's sapphire ring and necklace – for her stunning appearance at the 2022 Trooping the Colour in London.

Princess Kate's sapphire engagement ring once belonged to Princess Diana

If you love a full sapphire jewelry look, we have some good news. You can also get a lookalike of Kate's sapphire engagement ring on sale right now.

Giani Bernini ring, $47.25 with code: FRIEND (WAS $135), Macy's

In fact Macy's has a whole array of faux sapphire rings that look just like it on sale starting from $50.

BEST SELLER: Necklace, Ring & Earring Set, $105 with code: FRIEND (WAS $300), Macy's

And you'll definitely want to check out Macy's best-selling three-piece set that includes a necklace, ring and earrings, all for just over $100.

Sapphires were the signature gem of Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

For genuine gems, we love the EFFY 'Royalty Inspired' collection that includes these sapphire stud earrings that look like they could be in Princess Kate's jewelry box.

Royalty Inspired by EFFY Sapphire and Diamond earrings, $420 (WAS $1,200), Macy's

Of course, Princess Diana was a major fan of sapphire jewelry, which complimented her famously striking blue eyes – and are such a timeless choice for anyone's jewelry collection.

