Princess Kate surprises in her most dazzling dress of all for new photo

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a beautiful teaser image from her annual Christmas Carol concert released by Kensington Palace on Saturday.

Prince William's wife surprised royal fans by recycling her cherry red Needle and Thread 'Aurora Ballerina Gown' for the special sneak peek at her Together At Christmas event, which will be broadcast on ITV this Christmas Eve. Boasting a sparkling ruby hue, a sequin-clad exterior, long sleeves, a rounded neckline, an ankle-length cut and a floral theme, the number made for an ideal festive frock.

WATCH: Princess Kate shows off her piano playing - and wow!

Princess Kate famously wore her 'Aurora' dress to attend a Buckingham Palace reception alongside Prince William, and royal fans have been obsessed with it ever since.

For the new festive photo, Kate accessorised with her Soru Jewellery 'Ruby & Gold Drop Earrings'. To complete her winter-ready look, the royal wore her silky chocolate locks down loose in cascading curls with an off-centre parting.

A primed makeup look consisting of a flawless complexion, a defined brow and a touch of cherry pink lipstick highlighted her naturally defined features.

Princess Kate rewore her dazzling Needle & Thread dress

The look was a hit with royal fans, who were all in agreement that it was one of her finest looks to date. One enthused: "One of my favourites! So glad she repeated," while a second said: "So happy to see that dress again, it is perfect for the occasion!" A third commented: "Love this dress!!! One of my favourites."

The choice to rewear the glittering gown comes hot on the heels of her appearance at the Earthshot Prize awards, where the eco-concious mother-of-three opted for a £79 rented dress.

Love Princess Kate's statement dress? You're in luck because the gorgeous, Christmas-friendly number is still in stock - but is predicted to sell out quickly.

The celebratory carol service is set to be held on Thursday, December 15, and will honour the values Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated throughout her life.

Members of the royal family will be among those attending, alongside guests ranging from those involved in grassroots community projects, charity workers and volunteers, to emergency responders and armed forces personnel.

Last year's event saw Princess Kate in Catherine Walker

Royal fans will eagerly be awaiting Kate's beautifully festive look for the Christmas carol concert this year following her showstopping display at last year's event.

Joined by her husband Prince William, Kate looked gorgeous in a stunning Catherine Walker coat featuring red buttons and a large bow detail, ideal for the festive season.

The royal paired the red coat dress with matching red shoes by Gianvito Rossi for a fully coordinated look.

