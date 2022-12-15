Carole Middleton's high street coat she just wore at the royal concert is selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales and her younger sister Pippa, had a lovely evening out with her daughters on Thursday! The mother-of-three supported the royal family at Westminster Abbey as she attended the Together At Christmas carol service.

Braving the chilly conditions, Carole, who owns successful business Party Pieces, looked amazing in her outfit which consisted of a stunning coat from high street favourite Hobbs, which is selling out very quickly! She wore her hair in a delicately curled style.

Carole arrived at the concert with Zara Tindall

The carol service is supported by the Royal Foundation and recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrated and showcased the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

The 2022 service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who had been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

Speaking of Christmas festivities, earlier this month, Carole revealed an extra-special festive tradition that her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will love.

The Party Pieces newsletter had lots of insight into what happens during their private family Christmas. In the instalment, Carole wrote: "As well as leaving something out for Santa, a Christmas Eve Box is a lovely tradition to introduce to your family and will become a beloved part of your Christmas for years to come!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales are yet to confirm their Christmas plans, however, King Charles will be heading to Sandringham House in Norfolk as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II did each year. It is believed Charles will travel to church on the property's estate, in keeping with the family tradition.

