Aspinal’s Christmas sale just dropped – and it includes Princess Kate’s treasured Mayfair bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The pre-Christmas sales are in full swing and the one we’d been waiting for has just dropped – Aspinal of London are treating us to 25% off EVERYTHING including Princess Kate’s Mayfair bag. Cue the party poppers!

Since Kate has been carrying an Aspinal Mayfair bag for years, it’s about time we got in on the royal-approved bag action and treated ourselves to one too.

Midi Mayfair Bag, £446.25 (WAS £595), Aspinal

Kate’s a fan of the Midi size in black, lilac and emerald green, but the Mayfair is more than just a neutral wardrobe classic.

Aspinal’s Mayfair bag also comes in metallics, embellished velvet and brights and our editor’s pick? This incredibly detailed hand-embroidered piece that we’d whip out at every single party, get together and occasion.

Midi Mayfair Bag, £1,462.50 (WAS £1,950), Aspinal

The latest colour to join the Mayfair family is a rich, deep shine cherry ombre and that’s on sale, too.

Midi Mayfair Bag, £446.25 (WAS £595), Aspinal

And if Kate wanted to branch out with something different, Aspinal’s tweed Lottie bag is a fun and fashionable alternative.

Lottie Bag, £446.25 (WAS £595), Aspinal

Zara Tindall recently took her Aspinal bag to Australia, to greet husband Mike Tindall after his I’m A Celebrity stint – and that cute crossbody bag has 25% off.

Camera A Bag, £221.25 (WAS £295), Aspinal

Coming in hot with 25% off too is acting royalty Sienna Miller’s Aspinal bag. The Anatomy of a Scandal actress favours the Mini Madison Tote, now £371.25 in the sale.

Navy Smooth Mini Madison Tote, £371.25 (WAS £495), Aspinal

Celebrity royalty like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have an Aspinal on rotation too, both loving Princess Kate’s Mayfair style, while fashion royalty Olivia Palmero loves the structured circular Hat Box design.

Hat Box, £371.25 (WAS £495), Aspinal

With 25% off these styles and more, including Aspinal’s diaries, notebooks, leather accessories and scarves, treat yourself – you deserve it.

Airpods Case, £52.50 (WAS £70), Aspinal

