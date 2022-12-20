Duchess Meghan rocks scalloped swimsuit for beach date with Prince Harry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Not only is she a style veteran in the public eye, but the Duchess of Sussex also retains her unparalleled styling skills while at home with her family. In a clip shown in episode six of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the mother-of-two championed sleek beachwear in a designer swimsuit.

The Duchess looked serene in a black scallop swimsuit designed by Marysia. Coined the '+ NET SUSTAIN Palm Springs Reversible Scalloped Recycled Seersucker Swimsuit,' the swimwear staple retails at $398 and is crafted by Polish-born and New York-based designer Maria Dobrzanska Reeves.

Meghan completed her off-duty attire by shielding her face from the Californian sunshine with a pair of black sunglasses and a sweet straw hat. Prince Harry looked relaxed beside his wife, sporting a white shirt and swimming trunks.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a scalloped black swimsuit

Swimwear has become a historic element of royal fashion over the decades. Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana pioneered royal swim style, regularly enthralling fans with striking swim sets and bikinis. From monochrome to leopard print, jet black to stripes, tangerine to turquoise, the beloved late royal rocked it all.

The Duchess of Sussex's most significant public moments are illustrated with striking images of her donning optic white ensembles. Meghan and Prince Harry's appearances in the lead-up to the momentous Harry & Meghan Netflix series were no exception. But do you know the symbolism behind Meghan's choice to wear white?

HELLO! previously spoke to colour psychologist and design director, Tash Bradley, who revealed her thoughts on these impactful head-to-toe-white ensembles and specifically what it means for Harry and Meghan's "brand."

"Meghan being all in white – you wear white to unclutter your mind, to show that you have a clear mind and that you know yourself," she explained.

"To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence you know. You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. It's a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on."

