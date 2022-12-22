POLL: Princess Kate's best fashion moment of 2022 Have your say below

As the Princess of Wales rounds off another year of fashion triumphs, HELLO! is reflecting on her best looks of 2022 and asking you, our readers, for your favourites.

From sizzling on the red carpet to sparkling at Buckingham Palace, Kate’s glamorous gowns and elegant outfits never fail to turn heads.

We have picked 12 of her best looks from the past 12 months and would love to know what you think! So, cast your vote and tell us which is your favourite fashion moment.