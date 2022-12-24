Meghan Markle surprises in Marks & Spencer striped beach dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle's chic clothing collection is definitely one to be envious of, and it turns out that the Duchess has an M&S dress hanging in her wardrobe.

In episode four of the Harry & Meghan documentary, the mother-of-two can be seen in a photograph still sporting the striped midi dress from Marks & Spencer. The summer frock may have sold out, but M&S's version of the dress for this year looks so similar - and it's £15.

Meghan looked flawless in the snap shared in the Netflix show

In the gorgeous snap shown in the Netflix documentary, Meghan can be spotted wearing the blue and white striped midi, featuring a floaty skirt with tassel detailing and a waistband. She teamed the beach dress with a pair of white trainers, a sun hat, and a pair of oversized black sunglasses to round off the effortlessly stylish look, with her glossy brunette locks styled in loose waves.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Floral shirred midi dress, £15, (WAS £25) Marks & Spencer

If you want to recreate the Duchess' summer ensemble, the M&S floral dress features a figure-flattering shirred bodice, with a square neck and tied straps that can be removed for a strapless design. We recommended teaming the pretty frock with trainers and a crossbody bag for a casual holiday look, or opt for a pair of chunky boots and a leather jacket to round off the chic style.

The royal lookalike has received glowing reviews from Marks & Spencer shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "Beautiful dress. Fits well and looks expensive. Will be great for my winter holiday." Another added "Such a pretty dress which is comfortable to wear. It's light and airy, and feels lovely against the skin too because of its composition."

Shop the royal-approved look before it sells out!

NOW SHOP

The best camel coats for winter that Princess Kate and Meghan would approve of

Royal ladies rocking sequins! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more in their glittering outfits

Meghan Markle's workwear wardrobe - how to emulate her for the office

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.