Princess Kate's £35 Christmas Day dress was from Mango - and we're obsessed

The Princess of Wales attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham in Norfolk. She was joined by her beautiful children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as little Prince Louis.

We adored her look; the wife of Prince William rocked a khaki outfit that gave her a stylish, wintery edge. She donned a forest green Alexander McQueen coat, as well as her trusty bespoke Gianvito Rossi 'Brown Suede Boots'. Her 'Dina' earrings from Sézane, and a new hat from one of her favourite milliners Philip Treacy, topped the look off perfectly. But did you know, she actually wore a high street dress underneath?

Yes, the 40-year-old sported a lovely dress from Mango, which was ribbed and super cosy. The style has since sold out, but we've found a fab alternative; so keep scrolling.

Kate has actually worn this frock before. Back in November, she visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, North London, and wore the same style alongside a darker green, past-season coat from Hobbs, as well as a smart clutch bag by Jimmy Choo.

Kate looked dreamy in green on Christmas Day

Kate's earrings she wore on Christmas Day were actually a gift from her husband. According to The Sun, the £100 gold earrings from chic Parisian brand Sézane were wrapped up by William. How cute?

The gorgeous 'Dina' earrings – which sold out within minutes of Kate wearing them – feature clusters of green and blue jewels, making them the perfect addition to any festive ensemble.

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing luxury items from Sézane. No doubt a huge fan of the brand's eco-friendly materials, Kate's enviable wardrobe moreover includes timeless white Sézane shirts, statement pieces from their jewellery range, and a waist-cinching belt featuring a gold textured buckle.

