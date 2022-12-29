Princess Kate's favourite casual jackets are on sale now for up to 70% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As any Princess Kate style fan knows, when it's time for the Princess of Wales to go casual she definitely has her favourites.

Kate might switch up her shoe choices quite a bit (we can almost hear her say, “Which trainers shall I wear today – my Superga or New Balance?”), but when it comes to outerwear, she usually reaches for one of her trusty jackets from British brand Barbour.

Princess Kate is a major fan of Barbour coats and jackets

The good news is that now, with winter sales in full swing, you can find Princess Kate's favourite Barbour coats and jackets on sale at shops like John Lewis, Very, House of Fraser and Flannels, and US retailers Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Princess Kate casual style: Wearing the Barbour Longshore jacket, left, and the Wax Defence jacket

Unlike Kate's more unattainable pieces – we’re looking at you, Lovers' Knot tiara! – Barbour jackets are not just practical and a classic, they’re also on sale.

Shop the best deals on Princess Kate-style Barbour jackets & coats

So now's the time to snap up a Barbour jacket just like Princess Kate's in the sales! Here are some of the looks that we think truly say royal casual...

Barbour jacket sale at John Lewis

If you're a fan of John Lewis, we have some great news. There's a massive Barbour sale on with 30% off selected looks.

30% OFF: Barbour 'Mickey' hooded coat, SALE PRICE: £153.30, John Lewis

Barbour jackets in the Very sale

Very is a great place to find amazing deals on top brands, including royal-approved Barbour! But shop quick, sizes are selling out fast...

Barbour Deveron Quilted Jacket, £68 (WAS £100), Very

Barbour jackets on sale at House of Fraser

69% OFF: Barbour Argyle Jacket, £52 (WAS £169), House of Fraser

Adding a Barbour jacket to your closet is everything you need to ace Princess Kate style!

Barbour sale at ASOS

ASOS is having a huge sale with an extra 20% off clearance styles (which are already up to 80% off) with the code: BESTBITS. You'll find some great Men's Barbour styles in the sale.

Barbour International Wave hooded quilted jacket, £92.95 (WAS £169), ASOS

Barbour jacket sale at Flannels

There are HUNDREDS of Barbour styles in the big Flannels sale.

BARBOUR INTERNATIONAL Outlaw Jacket, £165 (WAS £229), Flannels

Barbour jacket sale at Nordstrom

US retailer Nordstrom is also offering big discounts on Barbour looks.

BARBOUR Saltwater Hybrid Jacket, £98.76 / $96 (WAS £149.60), Nordstrom

Barbour jacket sale at Farfetch

Designer retailer Farfetch also has Barbour jackets in the sale.

Barbour press-stud jacket, £136 (WAS £209), Farfetch

Barbour at SAKS

The iconic American department store's designer sale is on now - and you can score major discounts on Barbour coats and jackets.

Barbour Tolsta Quilted Teddy Collar Coat, £291 / $329 (WAS £415), Saks Fifth Avenue

Which Barbour jacket does Kate Middleton wear?

Kate Middleton wore a Barbour jacket in 2021 when she appeared in a personal message to shine a light on Children's Mental Health Week

The Princess of Wales has a few Barbour jackets in her wardrobe – including the Longshore and the Wax Defence styles – that she has brought out time and time again.

Inside Kate Middleton's closet: Her favourite Barbour jackets

Princess Kate wearing her Barbour x Alexa Chung jacket

The Princess of Wales has worn Barbour jackets to a host of her more laid-back royal engagements, whether to meet with Scouts, visit the countryside or even play football. And she also has various models in her closet, from quilted jackets to utilitarian pocketed styles.

Prince William's wife wore a Barbour jacket in a surprise video as she shared a personal message for Children's Mental Health Week, and she also opted for Barbour for a visit to Scotland.

For her 10th wedding anniversary video with William in May 2021, she appeared to have chosen the brand once again.

In November 2020, Kate wore the now sold-out Barbour x Alexa Chung 'Edith' jacket as she spoke about the findings of the "5 Big Questions" survey about childhood development via Instagram, but that was just one high-profile moment when she sported a Barbour look.

