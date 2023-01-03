Love Princess Kate's famed denim dress? Marks & Spencer has a dead ringer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We can all agree, the Princess of Wales has an epic collection of dresses - from floral to sequins.

She doesn't wear the humble denim dress too often though, but back in 2020, she stepped out in the casual style when she met Sir David Attenborough, in the gardens of Kensington Palace with her family.

Keeping it sustainable, she wore a beautiful denim style by Gabriela Hearst. Known as the 'Marley' dress, it was a piece from the designer’s pre-fall 2020 collection and was crafted from repurposed denim - giving a nod to the all-important notion of sustainable fashion.

Sadly, the style is no longer available, but don't worry; we've found the best alternative from Marks & Spencer and it's new in for 2023. Start as you mean to go on!

Known as the 'Denim V-Neck Midaxi Tiered Shirt Dress' from the store's Per Una range, it costs £55 and currently all sizes are in stock. It looks just like Kate's designer version, don't you agree?

Per Una Denim V-Neck Midaxi Tiered Shirt Dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

The website says of the style: "With its drapey shape, this denim shirt dress from our Per Una collection has a casual feel. It's cut in a comfy relaxed fit, with a feminine v-neckline and long cuffed sleeves. This dress features a detachable belt to cinch you in at the waist and tiers through the midaxi-length skirt for a flattering shape. Pintuck detailing at the shoulders and sleeves adds a touch of texture. The design is finished with a button-through front and handy pockets at the side."

Despite the fact this fancy number is new in at M&S, there's been some great reviews online already. One shopper wrote: "Lovely dress. Quite roomy, but I prefer that and can cinch my waist with a tie. Pockets are a bonus. Can be dressed up with heels and a blazer or down with trainers and cardigan."

