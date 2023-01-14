Zara Tindall is a fairytale vision in romantic mini dress with prettiest detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall has been lapping up the Australian sunshine on behalf of us all stuck in the British grey drizzle. No doubt the royal had a blast while packing for the trip, as she has been doling out the dreamy looks during her stay down under with her husband Mike Tindall.

On Friday, Princess Anne's daughter attended the races alongside her family and of course, dressed perfectly for the occasion. The royal served up whimsical wonder in a mini dress by Leo Lin that looked as if it has been plucked from the pages of a fairytale.

Featuring a romantic thigh-skimming length, an elegant high neckline, short puffed sleeves, a fit and flare silhouette, a feminine ruffle trim and a fantastic blue marble print, the frock, coined the 'Beatrice Short Sleeve Mini Dress in Willow Print' made for an excellent, eye-catching choice for the event.

Zara Tindall sported a dress by Leo Lin to the races

To complete her race-day attire, Zara accessories with a sky-blue fascinator boasting a plume of netting crafted in the shape of a bow. The striking headpiece effortlessly held her blonde locks in place that were styled in a sleek updo.

Zara didn't stop there with the accessories, much to our delight. The former Olympian accentuated the beautiful outline of her dress by fastening a thick black belt across her waistline for a contemporary spin and slipped into a pair of sharp, nude-toned high heels by Valentino.

Princess Anne's daughter is an avid fan of horse racing

Husband Mike looked dapper as always beside his radiant spouse, sporting a tailored blue-grey suit layered over a crisp shirt and a navy tie. We think it's fair to say that Zara and Mike just banished the January blues with their blue-toned aesthetics.

Shop Zara's enticing race day look and ensure you're ahead of the game when summer style approaches.

Beatrice Short Sleeve Mini Dress, $615, Leo Lin

Scenic Print Mini Dress, £125, Karen Millen

Zara and Mike delighted fans on Wednesday after sharing an ultra-romantic photo as they headed out on a hike in Australia.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former rugby star, 44, looked happier than ever as he posed with his wife of 11 years who were captured during their Byron Bay walk. In the photo, Mike was squinting with joy whilst cuddling Zara who was smiling up lovingly at her beau.

