H&M’s £34.99 dupe of Princess Kate’s Wimbledon slingback shoes will blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember the gorgeous two-tone cap shoes that the Princess of Wales wore on repeat in 2022? H&M has dropped an almost identical pair to the Alessandra Rich pumps - and for a fraction of the price.

Princess Kate was pictured wearing her £540 designer two-tone shoes to attend Wimbledon in July 2022, and the mother-of-three loved the elegant footwear so much that she's been spotted in them multiple times since.

Kate wore her pumps with a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress

H&M has now released its own pair of two-tone slingback shoes, and you can shop them for £34.99. If you want to channel Kate you'll need to act fast though, as we expect them to sell out.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Textured slingback heels, £34.99, H&M

The slingback heels feature a textured design and a supportive ankle strap, finished with a glossy toe cap that looks just like Kate's designer footwear. We recommend styling the pumps with a pair of tailored trousers and a blazer, or opt for a floaty midi dress to round off the timelessly stylish look.

Kate looked the epitome of elegance in her Alessandra Rich pumps as she attended the Wimbledon Men's Single Final in 2022. She teamed the chic footwear with a polka dot midi dress, also by Alessandra Rich, which featured a ruffled waistline and feminine puffed sleeves. As for her accessories, the 41-year-old opted for delicate silver jewellery, styling her brunette locks in her signature voluminous waves. Stunning!

Kate also wore the designer pumps to the Grenfell Tower memorial service in June 2022

The H&M shoes have been praised by shoppers for their high-quality appearance, with happy customer writing: "Absolutely fantastic. Size 3 fits perfectly, true to size, and look so expensive..run, don’t walk."

NOW SHOP

Kate Middleton's two-tone shoe obsession is a hot trend for winter - shop lookalikes

Love Kate Middleton’s Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes? Here's where to buy them

The best camel coats for winter that Princess Kate and Meghan would approve of

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.