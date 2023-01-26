Thrifty Princess Kate rocks Marks & Spencer coat in a colour we never expected

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a joint engagement in Windsor on Thursday, making an appearance to meet with volunteers running Windsor Foodshare.

Princess Kate, 41, once again proved her sartorial prowess, recycling her ravishing berry-red Hobbs 'Tilda' coat and cashmere polo-neck in crimson. The royal teamed her coat with puddle pants from Jigsaw, a slender and sleek trouser that is typically fitted at the waist before cascading into a loose pool, or 'puddle' at the ankle.

The royal's chocolate tresses were styled in her signature vampy curls, framing her delicate features. As for makeup, the Princess opted for a soft glam look consisting of a neutral eyeshadow and lick of mascara, a honey-hued blush and subtle peachy blush.

If you recognise the Princess' scarlet ensemble, it's because she's worn all the garments before. Kate famously cut an elegant figure in the crimson number back in November 2021 to visit a school in Harrow. Luckily, the coat has just landed in Marks & Spencer's seasonal sale!

The Princess of Wales rocked her favourite Hobbs coat

The thrifty future Queen has leaned more into sustainable fashion in the last year, choosing to rewear her favourite pieces and even stepping out on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards in a rented dress.

The royal also clearly loves a red moment. Princess Kate recently stepped out in her L.K. Bennett 'Spencer' coat on her first engagement since becoming the Princess of Wales, stunning royal onlookers in the tailored outwear that features statement gold detailing, figure-flattering pleats and regal oversized collar.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out together

During the poignant visit, the royal couple heard more about the support that the organisation provides to individuals and families living in the local area.

The Prince and Princess of Wales then helped volunteers to sort food donations and prepared packages for the charity’s clients to collect later that day.

It's not the first time royal fans have been delighted with Princess Kate's winning style formula this week. On Wednesday, Kate attended a meeting at Windsor Castle, looking slick in a tailored black suit by Alexander McQueen and a silhouette-skimming bodysuit from Holland Cooper.

Both the items have been staples in Kate's wardrobe for several years, proving the Princess of Wales' sustainable style excellence reigns supreme.

