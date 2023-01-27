Princess Kate would love this new-in shirt dress from H&M

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you want to dress like Princess Kate, one key look you absolutely need is a chic shirt dress with a classic print. One like H&M’s new-in button-front look, which would fit right into the Princess of Wales’s royal engagement wardrobe.

Princess Kate is a huge fan of shirt dresses from designers like Beulah , Emilia Wickstead and Alessandra Rich , which can cost upwards of £1,500.

Princess Kate has always been a huge fan of shirt dresses in a classic print

But you can get the look for less at H&M - specifically for just £29.99 ($39.99)!

Tie-belt shirt dress, £29.99 / $39.99, H&M

H&M's blue print dress is perfect for any occasion, from brunch to the office, with a calf-length hem, long sleeves with wide cuffs and a detachable tie belt.

It also makes a great layering piece, worn over a rollneck and teamed with boots in the colder seasons and styled with heels or flats when spring comes round.

Kate wore quite a few shirt dresses - like this polka dot look - in 2022

H&M’s versatile dress also comes in another print - bold black and white stripes - another timeless shirt dress to add to your latest looks for spring.

