This figure-flattering denim dress is just like Meghan Markle's - and it's on sale

If there's someone who knows about timeless style it's Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex loves a comfortable-but-chic denim dress - and we've spotted one she'd love in the Karen Millen winter sale.

Originally priced at £199, the Karen Millen denim dress is now an extra 20% off its sale price of £119.40, meaning you'll get this Duchess-inspired look for less than £100!

The short sleeved shirt-dress style look has a retro-inspired silhouette with a midi-length A-line skirt and fitted bodice, just like the luxury Carolina Herrera denim dress Meghan once wore to attend a polo match.

As she cheered Prince Harry on from the sidelines, the Duchess looked effortlessly stylish in the 1950s-inspired look, wearing the designer dress with nude Aquazzura heels, a J Crew clutch and cat-eye Tom Ford 'Emma' sunglasses.

Denim Midi Dress, £95.52 with code: SALE (WAS £199), Karen Millen

The Karen Millen Tailored Denim Belted Midi Shirt Dress is just as figure flattering, with an elongating button front and waist-cinching belt, and would look great with heels, flats or even boots.

Meghan is a huge fan of Carolina Herrera's famously timeless looks, and she has chosen the designer for everything from Trooping the Colour to her dramatic appearance in red on the red carpet.

So here's your chance to score a royal-worthy look for less!

