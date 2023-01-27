Nordstrom has Princess Kate's favorite jewelry on sale for up to 60% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nordstrom is having a big sale right now - and if you’re looking for some royal-inspired jewelry to add to your collection, we've got some great news for you.

Not only are two of Princess Kate's most affordable go-to jewelry brands – Missoma and Monica Vinader – included in the Nordstrom sale, but you can even grab some of her favorite designs for up to 60% off.

We've spotted some fabulous jewelry deals that Princess Kate style fans will not be able to resist.

Missoma sale at Nordstrom

Princess Kate has worn jewelry by Missoma for both daytime and evening occasions

The trendsetting Princess has been known to wear quite a few pieces from Missoma, a British brand which designs its pieces in-house in its London-based Notting Hill HQ - and one which is rarely on sale!

Among Kate’s favorites are her $149 earrings from the Molten line.

MISSOMA 18K gold claw hoop earrings, more colors, $64.80 (WAS $162), Nordstrom

MISSOMA gold star ring, $57.20 (WAS $143), Nordstrom

Monica Vinader sale at Nordstrom

Princess Kate is also a major fan of Monica Vinader, and the modern classics she wears become instant sell-outs.

The Princess has loved Monica Vinader jewelry for years. Above she wears pieces from the 'Riva' collection, left, and 'Siren' line

In 2022, Princess Kate wore a $180 Monica Vinader 'Nura' cultured pearl necklace, but she has long been a fan of both the sea-inspired Siren collection and Riva line, with its signature diamonds set in 18ct gold vermeil.

MONICA VINADER Ava Champagne Diamond Earrings, $580 (WAS $1,450), Nordstrom

MONICA VINADER Atlantis Evil Eye Stone Enhancer, $60.75 (WAS $135), Nordstrom

"It's no coincidence that our consistent bestsellers over the years are pieces that have been spotted on the Duchess of Cambridge," designer Monica exclusively told HELLO!.

And if you want to shop the best deals on Princess Kate's favorite jewelry at Nordstrom, we recommend checking out the sale ASAP!

