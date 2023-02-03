Princess Kate would love this £29.50 M&S jumper - it's nearly identical to hers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Attention royal style fans: Marks & Spencer has just dropped a knit jumper that looks so much like Princess Kate’s!

The Princess of Wales visited the Natural History Museum in London back in 2019, wearing a £47 pointelle knit jumper from Warehouse.

And yes, we love it when Princess Kate wears a high street brand - the only problem is that once it sells out or the season ends, it’s almost impossible to get it ever again!

Princess Kate wore a similar pointelle knit jumper from Warehouse for a visit to the Natural History Museum in London

So we feel pretty lucky to have found a new-in pointelle knit at Marks & Spencer in this season’s colours that could fit right in the Princess’ wardrobe.

PER UNA Pointelle Frill Detail Jumper in violet, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The £29.50 Per Una jumper at M&S has the same frill collar and sweet sleeve detail as Princess Kate’s, and comes in two colours, violet and hunter green.

PER UNA Pointelle Frill Detail Jumper in hunter green, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

We’d recommend shopping it fast if you want it, because two of the other colourways, pink and ultraviolet, have already sold out!

Meanwhile, we’re going to be keeping an eye out for Princess Kate’s upcoming knit looks. Since we know she’s an M&S fan, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this sweet jumper making an appearance at a future engagement…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.