Sophie Wessex's style is unmatched in seriously fitted trousers and designer heeled boots

The Countess of Wessex's unmatched elegance and sophisticated sense of style has long dubbed her as one of the best-dressed royal ladies, and her latest look is no exception to the rule.

Countess Sophie, 57, recently paid a visit to Cirencester Housing for Young People, a charity working alongside the homeless offering practical support and encouragement to help improve mental wellbeing. Looking effortlessly elegant for the poignant occasion, the royal donned a fitted roll-neck jumper, sleek slim-fit trousers and a power-dressing staple - her favourite ME+EM blazer.

The mother-of-two's 'Satin Cotton AM-PM' blazer from the royal-favourite brand has long been a staple in Sophie's wardrobe, and it's easy to see why.

The brand writes: "Stepping in line with both neat tailoring and casual denim pieces, this jacket instantly adds a polished finish to your chosen look. In satined cotton, it has a subtle, lustrous sheen contrasting against the Italian gold-toned buttons adorning the narrow double-breasted front."

The Countess of Wessex slipped into designer boots for the royal engagement

Countess Sophie teamed her smart ensemble with a pair of sassy suede-heeled boots from Jimmy Choo. Her 'Zadie 85' Clay Suede ankle boots have since sold out, but they formerly retailed for around £850.

If you're looking to channel Countess Sophie's unrivalled elegance, her blazer is still in stock in a handful of sizes. It's just landed in the end-of-season sale too, so you can snap it up for just £192.

We loved it when Sophie paired the khaki tailored jacket layered over a billowing midi skirt at the Royal Windsor Horse Show back in May.

The royal delighted onlookers with her feminine fit as the doting mother whipped out her smartphone to take photos of her daughter Lady Louise Windsor carriage driving.

The thrifty royal is a fan of recycling her best style moments

Sophie's slick blazer moment isn't the only time she's proved her sartorial excellence this week. On Friday, the royal met with leading Dutch women in business during a trip to The Hague to hear more about their experiences of being female leaders in the Netherlands.

Sophie opted for a more relaxed look than usual, wearing a long-sleeved, navy knitted midi dress, also by ME+EM, that featured pleat detailing, a flared skirt, and a stand-up collar with a pearl zip which she wore partially unzipped to expose a dainty necklace.

