Princess Kate's shearling jacket is sold out but we've found an M&S lookalike

If you’re looking to copy-Kate the Princess of Wales's style, one place to start is Marks & Spencer. You can find royal-inspired styles, from her pretty pointelle knit jumper to her iconic polka dot dress with contrast collar.

And now we’ve even spotted a lookalike for Kate’s trusty 12-year-old shearling jacket!

The Princess of Wales wore her LK Bennett 'Darwin' jacket – with her favourite Holland Cooper fair isle jumper and £155 Blundstone Chelsea boots – as she chatted with Roman Kemp as part of her new Shaping Us campaign to promote early childhood development.

Princess Kate wore the decade-old jacket, with £155 Blundstone Chelsea boots, as she chatted with Roman Kemp for her new Shaping Us campaign - and M&S has a lookalike

Kate's decade-old jacket is clearly timeless… and unfortunately long sold out!

M&S Collection Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket, £75, Marks & Spencer

But thankfully Marks & Spencer has a chic black aviator version of the cosy look with a £75 price tag.

The classic M&S jacket is in black and features an oversized faux shearling collar and cuffs, along with warm side pockets and a zip front.

Faux Shearling Belted Biker Jacket, £97 (WAS £139), Karen Millen

If you’re looking for a chocolate brown style, Karen Millen is selling a biker jacket style that looks just as luxe, with the same style of faux shearling statement collar and cuffs.

Princess Kate has had the timeless shearling jacket in her wardrobe since 2011, above

Even better, it’s in the sale! The jacket was originally £149, but has now been reduced to just £97 - for a savings of 30%.

WATCH: Princess Kate rocks her trusty shearling jacket as she chats with Roman Kemp

