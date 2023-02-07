Loved Meghan Markle’s floral shirt dress? We’ve found an almost identical lookalike - and it’s on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember Meghan Markle’s blooming beautiful floral Carolina Herrera dress? We’ve found an almost identical lookalike to the floral midi - and it's in the sale.

Meghan wore the red silk dress last year when she left a virtual message for the Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert, and royal fans went wild for the floral frock. The shirt dress has a $1,600 price tag, but the Hobbs lookalike could easily be mistaken for the designer version - and it’s reduced by £44.

Orelia dress, £95/$200 (WAS £139), Hobbs

The Orelia midi dress features a collar and a lightly pleated skirt, tying in at the waist with a belt for the most flattering silhouette. The shirt dress is perfect for a pretty daywear look, and we can’t get enough of the red and pink colour combo against the tulip print.

We recommend teaming the dress with a pair of white trainers for an effortlessly chic daywear ensemble, or style it with a pair of pastel heels for a glam occasionwear look.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Carolina Herrera dress during her second pregnancy as she virtually attended the Vax Live concert. Accessorised to perfection, she wore delicate gold jewellery, including her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s watch, with her glossy brunette hair styled in loose waves and brushed to the side. As for her makeup, she opted for her signature smokey eye and a pink lip. Stunning!

The floral dress has received glowing reviews from Hobbs shoppers. One happy customer wrote: “Beautiful dress and perfect fit. It looks lovely on its own or with another belt”. Another added: “Really comfortable and flattering fit, it’s great for dressing up or down”.

