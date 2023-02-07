Queen Letizia looks chic in a stunning Mango coat and the price tag will shock you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain rarely puts a fashion foot wrong and what we love most is her penchant for the high street. From Zara to Massimo Dutti, we not only covet her outfits, we can buy them too.

Most recently she stepped out in a Mango coat, and the staple piece is still available to shop. The longline black coat is made from a wool blend in a classic cut. It features a removable belt, two front pockets and a back-slit hem. Available online in multiple sizes, it retails for £139.99.

Belt handmade coat, £139.99, Mango

Letizia paired hers with a pink Carolina Herrera jumper and leather knee-high boots by Spanish brand Unisa. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings and a statement gold Coreterno ring. The 50-year-old royal was boarding a flight to Angola with her husband King Felipe VI at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in Spain.

Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport

Always looking chic, it’s not the first time Queen Letizia has been spotted out in a black wool-blend coat - it’s on frequent rotation in her wardrobe.

A worthy investment, it’s the kind of capsule piece that will last far beyond a single season and will you keep you warm without compromising on style. They can be worn over everything from elegant dresses to off-duty outfits.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.