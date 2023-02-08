Princess Beatrice stops traffic in £19 ASOS dress - wait 'till you see it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, Princess Beatrice visited London's prestigious Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London for the first time since she was appointed in her role as patron of the British Skin Foundation.

Looking as beautiful and as stylish as ever for the occasion, the 34-year-old royal rocked a stunning black and white printed midi dress, which we assumed was a designer buy. She teamed it with a slim fit black blazer, and a chic pair of boots.

The dress however, was actually from ASOS! Yes, really. It was from the Topshop concession, and is known as the 'Tiered midi dress in black' and what's more, went down to just £19.85 in the brand's January sale. Wow!

Sadly, it has since sold out. But, there is the same style and cut still available, but in animal print if you enjoy the look of B's dress. Happy shopping!

Speaking about her new patronage, the Princess said: "I am so pleased to be able to support the work of the British Skin Foundation. I have admired their work and research for many years, and they have helped so many people through the foundations pioneering efforts. I am grateful to be working with them, to learn as much as I can about their ground-breaking endeavours."

During her visit, the redhead royal donned a lab coat as she toured the Centre For Cell Biology and Cutaneous Research with British Skin Foundation's CEO, Matthew Patey.

Mr Patery said of the charity's new royal patron: "We very much welcome HRH Princess Beatrice's involvement as our new Patron. 60 per cent of British people currently suffer from, or have suffered with, a skin disease or skin cancer with many being physically or emotionally affected for life. HRH Princess Beatrice’s support will continue to bring an invaluable focus on the important work we do in trying to alleviate this suffering."

