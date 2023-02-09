Princess Eugenie shows off growing baby bump in amazing high street dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, pregnant Princess Eugenie was spotted looking blooming gorgeous in Mexico, where she visited Zonamaco, a Latin America leading art fair.

Showing off her blossoming baby bump, the mother-of-one rocked a beautiful new high street dress that featured an eye-catching Dalmation print, from Whistles.

The dress is a new purchase for the 32-year-old; we've not seen her rock this style before; the sustainable fashion advocate often rewears her items.

The dress is currently available online in all sizes and costs £149. The website says of the style: "Animal prints are still at the fore of our minds as we enter the high summer season, and this chic Dalmatian print dress is a must-have. Throw on a lightweight jacket and step into a pair of sandals to keep things on-trend and nonchalant."

Eugenie's dress:

Dalmatian shirred midi dress, £149, Whistles

The wife of Jack Brooksbank added comfy trainers and a lovely raffia bag by Muun. Lush!

Eugenie's bag:

Muuñ Mina basket bag, £180, Matches

Earlier this month, Eugenie announced she is expecting her second child later this year. Buckingham Palace said of the news: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said the Palace in a statement.

The couple are already proud parents to son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank who was born in February 2021.

Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

The announcement came just a couple of weeks before Eugenie and her husband Jack are set to celebrate their son's second birthday. The little boy was born at the Portland Hospital on 9 February 2021.

