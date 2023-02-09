Princess Kate just revamped her latest outfit - and you should see her waist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has had such a busy week! Fresh from her visit to Derby on Wednesday, the royal teamed up with husband Prince William the next day as the pair made their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the roles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

Looking beautiful in Falmouth, Kate donned a fabulous brown coat from one of her favourite high street stores, Hobbs. She wore the style over trousers and added a colour blocking pink roll neck jumper. We love how she added a skinny belt into the mix; giving her a teeny waist. The royal wore her hair in a sleek style and rocked simple jewellery.

During the visit, William and Kate learned about Cornwall’s maritime heritage before visiting a local community centre which is going the extra mile to give opportunities to individuals while building a supportive and cohesive community.

Kate looked fabulous in her autumnal coat

We saw the royal couple as they toured the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, learning about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the Museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.

The National Maritime Museum Cornwall is located in Discovery Quay and is celebrating its 20th birthday this year, having been established in 2003. It features fifteen galleries, a boat building workshop and interactive exhibits, making it a popular destination for families and tourists across Cornwall and beyond.

Back in November, William made his first visit to Cornwall since becoming the Duke of Cornwall when he spent time at Newquay Orchard.

William became the heir apparent – and known as the Prince of Wales – after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father Charles to the throne. He also inherited the title Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

