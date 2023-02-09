Princess Beatrice rocks knee-high boots & Princess Kate's signature accessory

Laura Sutcliffe
Princess Beatrice was spotted in London wearing a Kate Middleton-esque headband and a black and white houndstooth coat by Reformation as well as knee high boots by Stuart Weitzman.
Princess Beatrice was spotted in London on Wednesday afternoon looking as fabulous as ever in a fashion-forward new outfit.
Braving the cold, the mother-of-one was seen wearing a chic coat from Reformation, one of her favourite designer labels. The £448 design was emblazoned with the houndstooth print and fitted the royal like a glove. Rather like her wedding dress! Check out our video below.
WATCH: Princess Beatrice’s Wedding
Known as the 'Baker' coat, the website says of the style: "It's jacket season. The Baker is a slim fit, double breasted, fully lined coat made with MWool®, a premium recycled wool from the Italian mill Manteco. It features welt pockets with flaps, a notch lapel collar, and a button front."
Princess Beatrice looked incredible in her latest outfit
All sizes are currently available, but act fast as the redheaded royal has been known to cause a sellout situation with her threads!
Beatrice's coat
Baker Coat, £448, Reformation
Princess Eugenie's elder sister added sublime accessories too; the ‘Nano Belt’ bag in black from Celine, Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots and a stunning new headband.
Beatrice's headband:
Burgundy Velvet Padded Headband, £39.99, Isabel Manns
Beatrice's headband was by Isabel Manns and costs £39.99. Result!
The royal owns a variety of humble headbands in several colours and textures to complement her famous auburn hair. And let's be honest, no royal rocks a headband quite like Princess Beatrice. Channelling her inner Blair Waldorf, there's something about the royal's go-to accessory that elevates every ensemble.
It's not just Beatrice; the Princess of Wales loves a headband and even has an extensive collection worth over £10k! Yes, you read that right. Mother-of three Kate often heads to Jane Taylor for her headgear, and her favourite pieces cost around £900 a pop.
Kate wearing a white headband at Prince Louis' Christening in 2018
In 2018, Kate rocked the most extra headband ever, at her son Prince Louis' christening. Turning to Jane Taylor once again, her £960 creation was known as the 'Cassandra' and featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top.
