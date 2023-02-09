Princess Beatrice rocks knee-high boots & Princess Kate's signature accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice was spotted in London on Wednesday afternoon looking as fabulous as ever in a fashion-forward new outfit.

Braving the cold, the mother-of-one was seen wearing a chic coat from Reformation, one of her favourite designer labels. The £448 design was emblazoned with the houndstooth print and fitted the royal like a glove. Rather like her wedding dress! Check out our video below.

Known as the 'Baker' coat, the website says of the style: "It's jacket season. The Baker is a slim fit, double breasted, fully lined coat made with MWool®, a premium recycled wool from the Italian mill Manteco. It features welt pockets with flaps, a notch lapel collar, and a button front."

Princess Beatrice looked incredible in her latest outfit

All sizes are currently available, but act fast as the redheaded royal has been known to cause a sellout situation with her threads!

Beatrice's coat

Baker Coat, £448, Reformation

Princess Eugenie's elder sister added sublime accessories too; the ‘Nano Belt’ bag in black from Celine, Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots and a stunning new headband.

Beatrice's headband:

Burgundy Velvet Padded Headband, £39.99, Isabel Manns

Beatrice's headband was by Isabel Manns and costs £39.99. Result!

The royal owns a variety of humble headbands in several colours and textures to complement her famous auburn hair. And let's be honest, no royal rocks a headband quite like Princess Beatrice. Channelling her inner Blair Waldorf, there's something about the royal's go-to accessory that elevates every ensemble.

It's not just Beatrice; the Princess of Wales loves a headband and even has an extensive collection worth over £10k! Yes, you read that right. Mother-of three Kate often heads to Jane Taylor for her headgear, and her favourite pieces cost around £900 a pop.

Kate wearing a white headband at Prince Louis' Christening in 2018

In 2018, Kate rocked the most extra headband ever, at her son Prince Louis' christening. Turning to Jane Taylor once again, her £960 creation was known as the 'Cassandra' and featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top.

