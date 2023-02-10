Princess Beatrice steps out in the high street coat of our dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Wednesday, Princess Beatrice proved her sartorial prowess as she stepped out in London in Reformation's houndstooth Baker coat

The 34-year-old royal looked so stylish, pairing the longline piece with Celine’s Nano bag and Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots. She completed the look with her hair worn loose and a velvet headband by Isabel Manns.

Princess Beatrice wears Reformation out in London

The Baker coat is made from premium recycled Italian wool and is fully lined. It comes in the most flattering slim-fit cut and features welt pockets, a notch lapel collar, and a button front.

Baker coat, £448/$398, Reformation

Available in sizes XS to XL it retails for £448 or $398 but is worth the investment as it will last you season after season. It also comes in a gorgeous plaid style - we can’t decide which one we like most!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Princess Beatrice wearing Reformation. The new mum was pictured wearing the LA-based brand’s stunning Carolena dress to the Chelsea Flower Show last summer.

The celebrity-favourite label is also loved by the likes of Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, who have been spotted in everything from summer dresses to wedding guest outfits and off-duty jeans. Sustainable and on the more affordable side, what’s not to love?

