Remember Princess Kate's elegant houndstooth coat? ASOS has a £77 version you'll love

Princess Kate has dazzled us time and time again with her amazing coat collection, from her staple camel coats to her tartan longline pieces - and we've found an almost identical version of her stylish houndstooth coat.

The Princess of Wales first wore the sophisticated Reiss coat whilst visiting the Action of Addiction charity centre back in 2015. Retailing at £365, the coat is no longer available to shop, but thankfully, ASOS's version looks just like the royal-approved outerwear - and for a fraction of the price.

Kate teamed the Reiss coat with a pair of black heels and a matching clutch bag

The mother-of-three looked the epitome of elegance in her dogtooth coat for her royal engagement, which she wore with a blue pleated skater dress with a panelled waistband. As for her accessories, Kate opted for a pair of black pointed-toe heels and a matching clutch - rounding off the timeless look with a silver pendant necklace and a pair of drop earrings.

The royal styled her brunette locks in a bouncy blow-out, with a stroke of smokey eyeshadow, a touch of mascara and a nude lip. Lovely!

Forever New houndstooth coat, £77 (WAS £140), ASOS

The black and white printed coat features a slightly oversized fit, complemented by its belt which cinches the waist for a flattering silhouette. Retailing at £145, the ASOS coat is currently reduced by 45% in the sale, so you'll need to act fast if you want to snap up a saving.

Houndstooth coats are a timeless trend, but we're seeing the chic outerwear pieces around now more so than ever, with Zara Tindall, Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon all getting behind the checked-style look.

