Princess Eugenie's genius fashion hack to disguise her pregnancy we almost missed

Princess Eugenie is currently expecting her second child, but the doting royal mother is still attending engagements and delighting royal fans with her sartorial excellence.

Recently, the 32-year-old royal attended a breakfast event co-hosted by her sister Princess Beatrice in Davos, Switzerland, before leading an interview with Reuters Impact on climate action. The pregnant royal looked positively radiant as she donned a simple black mini dress from royal It-girl brand Me+Em, complete with a loose-fitting skater skirt and elegant drop waistline.

Princess Eugenie tied her chocolate-brown tresses into a neat low bun, accessorizing with layers of delicate gold necklaces and timeless gold hoops to complete her sophisticated monochrome ensemble.

Did you know the royal was pregnant at the time of the event on 18 January, but didn't actually make her pregnancy public until a week later? Her relaxed-fit dress was the perfect option to disguise her blossoming baby bump.

The royal's simple, but stylish £425 dress is described by Me+Em as a "timeless classic with wear now and later appeal."

"A year-round staple, this fit-and-flare dress is crafted from pure silk and is framed by ruffled trims both around the neckline and cuffs that echo the soft pleating through the chest."

GET THE LOOK

Silk Fit + Flare Dress, £425, Me+Em

Loving the adorable broderie anglais detailing but not the hefty royal price tag? We're swooning over this similar indigo smocked mini dress from French Connection that's sure to become a forever piece in any wardrobe.

Viki Jersey Smock Dress, £41, French Connection

News that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child, was confirmed by Buckingham Palace in January.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said the Palace in a statement. The couple are already proud parents to son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank who was born in February 2021.

Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy in the sweetest way

Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

