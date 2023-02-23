Meghan Markle's spring-ready Madewell tote is 26% off right now on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

While spring hasn’t quite sprung yet, we’ve spotted a Meghan Markle-approved tote on Amazon that’s just perfect for the season, and it’s on sale!

Yes, we’re already thinking about the looks we’ll be rocking when the warmer weather comes, and Duchess of Sussex-inspired classics are at the top of the list.

Meghan is a huge fan of Madewell, and during a royal visit to South Africa she teamed the brand’s timeless The Jean Jacket with The Canvas Medium Transport Tote in the green British Surplus colorway.

Meghan carried the Madewell tote for a visit to South Africa

Right now you can get the roomy $98 tote, which features a tan leather crossbody strap and handles, for 26% off on Amazon.

Madewell The Canvas Medium Transport Tote, $72.52 (WAS $98), Amazon

You’ll also find the same deal on the Madewell bag at Zappos.

Meghan also wears: Mother 'The Looker' jeans ($208), Le Specs 'Bandwagon' sunglasses ($69) and Brother Vellies flats ($225)

The Duchess is a major fan of keeping it simple and chic with her looks, and for the outing in South Africa, she wore her favorite wardrobe staples that she has on repeat from head to toe.

MEGHAN LOVES: LeSpecs Bandwagon sunglases, $68.99, Amazon

Her ‘Looker’ skinny jeans by Mother Denim and J Crew button-down shirt are both key pieces Meghan loves to mix and match.

MEGHAN'S FAVES: The Looker jeans, $208, Mother Denim

Love those accessories? The Duchess' super-comfortable Huarache flats by Brooklyn-based Brother Vellies, handwoven by Mexican artisans, are another of the royal’s go-tos, along with her affordable Le Specs 'Bandwagon' sunglasses.

MEGHAN-APPROVED: BROTHER VELLIES Ankle Wrap Huaraches, $225, Nordstrom

So if you want to copy the Meghan Markle-approved minimalist look, now you know where to start!

