Sophie Wessex is a denim dream in retro dress - but royal fans are divided

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are currently lapping up the sunshine as they embark on a series of royal engagements in the Cayman Islands as part of their Caribbean tour.

On Wednesday, Countess Sophie was a denim dream to step out at the Grand Cayman Agricultural Show. The 58-year-old royal wore a unique 'Chambray Shirred Waist Maxi Dress' from her favourite womenswear brand, ME+EM. Complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a drop waistline and a statement tiered skirt, the royal's denim ensemble proved her sartorial elegance reigns supreme even when she's overseas.

The mother-of-two accessorised with her trusty 'Tahiti' bag from Sophie Habsburg, levelling up her summery attire with a raffia sunhat and wicker wedge heels from Penelope Chilvers.

Countess Sophie styled her blonde mane into a sleek, low ponytail to highlight her delicate drop earrings and ageless features. We loved the royal's chambray frock.

HRH the Countess of Wessex officially opened the 54th annual Agricultural Show this morning, meeting the community, local farmers, seeing livestock, displays and district stalls. Great to showcase what Cayman has to offer. pic.twitter.com/JblXLUYbof — Martyn Roper (@martynroper) February 22, 2023

The royal looked radiant in her retro-inspired dress

ME+EM describe the dress as the perfect addition to "slowly introducing lighter fabrics and brighter shades to your wardrobe in preparation for spring."

Crafted from pure cotton in chambray blue, this £175 dress is simple to style and offers and effortlessly flattering finish.

While the royal's devoted fans are often quick to marvel at her unrivalled sense of style, royal fashion fans were divided over Countess Sophie's latest getup.

Taking to Instagram to share their thoughts on royal fashion blog @royalfashionpolice, one person commented: "As a child of the 80s, I just can’t stomach chambray as a palatable clothing option these days. Not a win."

"I do like the dress but it's too long, should be midi length, it would hang much better," agreed a second, while a third fan didn't love the cottage-core aesthetic of Sophie's dress.

Other fans left flurries of heart eye emojis beneath a photograph of the Countess of Wessex, as a fourth wrote: "Sophie is giving us tips on how to look chic in summer!"

The royals were last in the Caribbean in April 2022

The Countess appears to have packed several pieces from ME+EM in her tour suitcase, which has swiftly become one of her most-worn brands of late.

Stepping off the plane in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday, the royal stunned in a vibrant silk-blend maxi dress from royal-approved brand to meet with the Governor of the Cayman Islands and other officials - and she looked incredible.

