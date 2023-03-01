Queen Letizia recycles favourite pleated skirt which is still flying off the shelves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out to attend a public presentation of the 'Digital Portal of Hispanic History' at the Royal Academy of History. Bringing her style A-game to the event, Queen Letizia showcased a recycled look that has become a commercial hit, no doubt thanks to her sartorial influence.

The 50-year-old sported her favourite Reiss skirt, coined the 'Marlie Ombre Pleated Midi Skirt,' which featured a blossom pink and navy ombre print, pretty pleated detailing and a midi silhouette. She coupled the garment with a peony pink roll neck boasting a fine knit texture and long sleeves, crafting a look her style twin Princess Kate would covet...

A pair of black suede-heeled boots elevated Queen Letizia's attire, in addition to a leather handbag for her daytime belongings. She wore her chocolate hair down loose, which was complemented by a buttery glamour glow.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked perfect in pleats

Upon seeing images of the royal circulate online from the didactic outing, fans were quick to express their awe for Letizia's sustainable approach to dressing. "Her ambassadorship of Spanish brands always makes me happy," one wrote, while another said: "She looks fabulous! Love the skirt and matching the sweater to the inside pleat color. Great boots!" A third similarly noted: "This is a gorgeous look - she looks beautiful and comfortable."

The royal embraced a pink colour palette for her public outing

A fourth sweetly said: "This is one of my favourite skirts of hers and was hoping to see it soon when she was wearing a series of pleated outfits a while back!"

Last week, Queen Letizia attended the 2021 iteration of the National Culture Awards in a stunning piece royally-beloved label Temperley London. The royal graced the awards ceremony held at Zaragoza's Pignatelli building, which was postponed because of the pandemic, in a blush pink georgette midi dress. The event aims to celebrate Spain's rich cultural heritage and publicly recognise those who make major contributions to the arts.

The stunning piece featured airy sleeves and a transparent mesh section at the shoulders, embroidered with botanical motifs, which allowed Queen Letizia to show a glimpse of skin.

