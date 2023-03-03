Meghan Markle's chic jumpsuit is back for spring - with a twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle is the queen of effortless outfits - and her Everlane jumpsuit, which she chose to wear on a Royal Tour and also when she worked with Edward Enninful and British Vogue, is the epitome of easy style.

The Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of the eco-conscious brand, and she's been spotted wearing Everlane jeans and carrying an Everlane tote, on her first public date with Prince Harry, in fact!

And while Meghan's original jumpsuit sold out, the label has brought the style back and it's more chic than ever.

The new season jumpsuit is based on Meghan's best-selling Japanese Go-Weave style, another "one and done" piece for your closet with the same deep V in back and front, belted waist and on-seam pockets.

The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit, £175 / $178, Everlane

This version, though, is in a softer – but also eco-friendly – fabric with a subtle stripe. And given how much Duchess Meghan loves a classic striped look, we wouldn't be surprised to see this jumpsuit pop up in her wardrobe!

Belted Jumpsuit, £33 / $62, River Island

If you have your heart set on a black jumpsuit, Mango and River Island both have similar looks for less. We know they'll be flying off the virtual shelves!

Belt Wrap Jumpsuit, £59.99 / $99, Mango

Prince Harry's glamorous wife certainly loves her jumpsuit because she wore it not just for her British Vogue shoot, but also while visiting the Woodstock Exchange, where she met female entrepreneurs working in technology during the Royal Tour of South Africa.

Meghan and Edward during the VOGUE shoot

Meghan, who was pregnant at the time, was there to learn about the benefits of networking between aspiring female entrepreneurs and successful female role models.

