Remember Princess Kate's rainbow umbrella? Amazon is selling a £20 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you remember the time the Princess of Wales was pictured braving the rain on her way to Kensington Palace and her rainbow umbrella sparked a huge reaction?

Adding a pop of colour to her ensemble in 2021, the mum-of-three teamed her lilac L.K.Bennett dress with a multi-coloured umbrella and nude stiletto pumps. The perfect accessory, we've found a near-identical version from Amazon and at £19.99 it's a total bargain!

Large Rainbow Umbrella, £19.99 / $43.99, Amazon

Brightening up those grey and rainy days, this vibrant accessory is sure to make a statement – who says umbrellas can't be fashionable?

This is a sturdy umbrella that's built to last, and the great thing about it is that it will withstand heavy winds, so you don't need to worry about it turning inside out. It's also super easy to open - one push of the button on the handle and it pops open, quick as a flash.

Kate braved the rain using her rainbow umbrella

If you're interested in the rest of Kate's outfit - which she wore on the day she launched a new project – The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, we have all the details.

The Princess of Wales wore the sell-out 'Dee' dress from L.K.Bennett's Ascot collection, which retailed at £225. She completed her look with her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace and Halcyon Days bangle, both of which are still available.

Kate wore another piece from Princess Diana's jewellery collection - her stunning sapphire and diamond earrings.

NOW SHOP

Princess Kate's timeless triangle hoops are the ultimate accessory - and they're less than £80

The best camel coats that Princess Kate and Meghan would approve of

Princess Kate would love H&M's new-in pink blazer for spring

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.