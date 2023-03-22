Princess Kate's cool-girl university outfits that turned Prince William's head The Prince and Princess of Wales fell in love in their twenties at St Andrews University

The Princess of Wales is considered one of the best dressed women on the planet - fact.

Her unrivalled elegance and polished power dressing has provided royal fans with style inspiration for over a decade. Yet possibly the most endearing thing about Princess Kate's sartorial influence is that before her enduring love story with Prince William began, Kate was just a regular university student at St Andrews.

Princess Kate's early twenties spent at university are set to be depicted in the highly-anticipated sixth season of The Crown, and new photographs of actress Meg Bellamy, who plays the royal, have already caused serious excitement amongst fans.

If there's one thing The Crown excels at, it's recreating the royal family's most iconic outfits. From a teenage Kate Middleton's sheer runway dress to her low-rise jeans and nineties mini skirts, we can't wait to see what costume designer Amy Roberts recreates for the hit Netflix show.

Take a look at the Princess of Wales' most memorable university outfits that turned Prince William's head…

Princess Kate's runway dress

Princess Kate famously caught Prince William's eye when she rocked a sheer mini dress on the runway of a charity fashion show at St. Andrews University back in 2002.

Prince William paid £200 for a front-row seat and is said to have turned to his friend and whispered, "Wow, Kate's hot!" when it was her turn to walk the runway at St. Andrews Bay Hotel.

Princess Kate's low-rise jeans

Cool and casual Kate was photographed just before her graduation at St Andrews rocking low-rise jeans and a spaghetti strap top. The radiant royal teased her glossy brunette tresses into a claw clip - a 90s hair trend that has made a major comeback in recent years.

Princess Kate's cowgirl hat

Shortly after their graduation from the prestigious university, Princess Kate joined her then-boyfriend Prince William at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

Keeping it simple, the brunette beauty rocked a cowgirl hat and suede brown jacket for the summer soiree.

Princess Kate's disco top and hotpants

Rewind to 2004, where Kate sported this glitzy look to attend the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco charity event during her time at St Andrews.

Kate's disco-pop ensemble might raise some eyebrows if she wore it now, but the royal's neon hotpants and emerald green halter neck top was likely to be a seriously head-turning look back in the noughties.

Princess Kate's mini skirt and knee-high boots

The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly cool rocking the country girl aesthetic in a white mini skirt and brown knee-high boots.

