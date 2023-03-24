Princess Kate's sell-out Christmas cardigan has been relaunched for spring - and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember Princess Kate's gorgeous red festive cardigan? Boden released its own version that was almost identical to the Princess of Wales' cosy knit - and it flew off the shelves fast.

Now, Boden has dropped a new season version of the embroidered cardi, and it comes in the prettiest style that's just perfect for spring. If you want to channel Princess Kate you'll need to add it to your cart soon, as the lovely knit has already sold out in some sizes.

Cropped embroidered cardigan, £120, Boden

The fitted Boden cardigan features a cropped design with delicate diamond stitching and a button-up finish. The warm ivory shade is perfectly complemented by the floral embroidered detailing, adding a subtle pop of colour to an otherwise classic piece.

Princess Kate wore her festive cardi to introduce the special Christmas Eve carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2021, and royal fans were blown away by the Miu Miu cashmere number, which retailed £1,350. Boden's embroidered red version is an uncanny lookalike of the designer knit - and for a fraction of the price.

Kate looked stunning in the red Mui Mui embroidered cardigan

The ivory cardigan is the ultimate knitwear for brightening up your wardrobe for the new season, and we think the royal lookalike piece would look amazing teamed with a pair of blue-washed jeans and trainers for a laid-back daywear style, or opt for a maxi skirt for an elevated ensemble.

Boden shoppers have been praising the cropped cardi, and one satisfied customer wrote: "This cardigan is sooo pretty, the colors are just something else, the pictures doesn't do them justice!"

Another added: "Saving this one for summer days when a jacket feels too much. Beautiful cotton ivory cardigan, so many spring/summer colours in the embroidery. I have tried it over floral dresses in numerous colours, jeans, linen culottes and cotton chinos. This is a wear-anywhere versatile piece."

Inspired by Kate's elegant look? Pick up the vintage-style spring cardi before it sells out!

