Princess Eugenie pictured at the pub in stunning bump-skimming dress

The pregnant royal is expecting her second baby in the summer

Princess Eugenie enjoyed lunch with friends at a pub in Mayfair on Tuesday, looking lovely in one of her favourite maternity dresses.

In pictures shared by MailOnline, the royal, who is expecting her second child in the summer, wore one of her go-to brands once again for her day out – the Whistles 'Dalmation' shirred midi dress, which she was previously pictured wearing during a work visit to Hong Kong in March.

The dress is currently on sale at Whistles, too, reduced from £149 down to £119.20. With stretchy shirred material at the bust and a floaty skirt, it's ideal for pregnancy.

© Instagram / @salonilodha Princess Eugenie previously wore the Whistles dress during a trip to Hong Kong

Like the rest of the royal family, Eugenie is preparing for the coronation celebrations of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla this weekend – and she'll no doubt be dressed in formal daywear for Saturday's service, as most royal ladies are expected to.

During both her pregnancies, the Princess has relied on pretty dresses from brands such as Whistles, Claudie Pierlot and Me+Em to dress her growing bump, so it wouldn't be surprising if she opts for something similar for the coronation.

Alternatively, she may look to her favourite high-end designers such as Erdem, Vivienne Westwood or Peter Pilotto.

GET THE LOOK

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced the happy news of their second pregnancy in February 2023.

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the royal wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself enjoying the outdoors with her son August, who adorably kissed her belly.

READ NEXT: What will Princess Kate and other royal ladies wear to the coronation?

The official statement from Buckingham Palace added: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

It's thought that there's not too long to go until Princess Eugenie's mystery due date – though it's unknown whether she is planning to give birth in the UK or Portugal, where she and her family now live part of the time.