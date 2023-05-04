Loved Meghan Markle's Chanel ballet flats? River Island has the perfect £25 lookalike

Ballet flats have made a comeback for 2023, and Meghan Markle has been making a case for the elegant footwear for some time, with several pairs of in her shoe collection.

Meghan's Chanel leather toe cap ballet flats were a hit amongst royal fans when she wore the pair back in 2020, and the star has showcased several similar styles and colours since.

© Getty Meghan looked effortlessly chic in the boucle blazer and Chanel pumps

If you loved Meghan's timelessly stylish pumps, you're in luck. River Island just dropped the perfect lookalike of the designer footwear - and they're just £25.

The beige ballet flats feature a contrasting faux leather toe cap, with the prettiest pearl detailing across the front. The classy pumps can be worn with just about any outfit, but we recommend teaming them with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a blazer for a smart work look, or opt for a floaty black maxi dress for an elevated spring ensemble.

Meghan looked effortlessly glam when she debuted her Chanel lambskin ballerina shoes at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands back in 2020.

The mother-of-two styled the look with a pair of roll-up boyfriend jeans, a navy boucle jacket with gold button detailing and a classic white T-shirt to complete the sophisticated ensemble.

© Getty Meghan styled her ballet flats perfectly

As for her accessories, Meghan opted for a black Celine bag with a gold chain, which she perfectly matched with a selection of delicate gold jewellery. She completed the look with a pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, styling her glossy brunette locks in a slicked-back ponytail.

The 41-year-old was also spotted wearing the black version of the Chanel pumps back in 2017, opting for a casual style consisting of ripped jeans, a blue button-up shirt, an oversized hoodie and a cap whilst leaving a yoga class - proving just how versatile the ballet flat shoes are with her laid-back look.

Whether you want to recreate Meghan's classy daywear style or are searching for perfect flats that can be dressed up or down, the River Island ballet pumps will make the ultimate high-street staple.

If you want to dress like royalty you'll need to snap them up soon though, as we expect the designer lookalike pumps to sell fast.

