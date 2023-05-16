Meghan Markle's striped crossbody bag still lives rent free in our minds - and this £28 bag is a spot-on lookalike

This Accessorize crossbody bag is just like Meghan’s worn in 2018

Remember Meghan Markle’s striped crossbody bag from Oroton? We do, and we’re still not over it even though she wore five years ago. Thankfully, we’ve tracked down an affordable Meghan bag lookalike that’s just £28 from the high street.

Meghan's classic stripe outfit is still one of our royal favourites

The Duchess of Sussex was a masterclass in monochrome dressing back in 2018. Wearing a white Altuzarra midi dress and black blazer draped over her shoulders, it was her surprisingly casual yet cool bag that still has our attention.

Attending a Commonwealth Youth Forum reception with then fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan’s bag, by Australian designer Oroton, featured blocked stripes and a handy crossbody strap for easy carrying.

Our eyes lit up when we saw this Duchess of Sussex lookalike bag from high street brand Accessorize, in a softer navy and white stripe.

Featuring colourblocking stripes like Meghan’s, Accessorize’s crossbody bag is a great summer all-rounder, with snap closure and faux leather trim and has a touch of the nautical about it, with its navy hue.

This isn't the only Meghan-inspired bag we spied - Accessorize has plenty of royal-inspired bags, like this printed clutch bag. The brand’s Raffia Beaded Clutch Bag is giving us major Meghan in Fiji vibes.

Meghan Markle looked incredible on the Fiji Royal Tour in 2018

While on the Royal Tour of the island, the mum of two carried a beautiful clutch bag from a local female artist; Accessorize’s version is similar, with a floral design and sturdy wooden frame.

The Accessorize bag, available in navy or orange, will be a great addition to your summer wardrobe; wear to weddings, take on your summer holiday or to those summer events.

Priced at £42, the beaded detailing makes it look far more expensive than it is.

Meghan looks glam at an event in 2012

There’s also plenty of vintage-inspired clutch bags, which Meghan’s been known to favour – she has been spotted carrying a 20s era beaded and sequin clutch bag, along with a horoscope-patterned clutch and metallic handheld bag.

This hand-embellished, box-style hard clutch is uber-glam and talk about a great wedding guest accessory?

