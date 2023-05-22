Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton surprises in candy-pink princess dress that got everyone talking
Princess Kate relives famous princess moment in her most beautiful candy pink dress

The Princess of Wales recycled her ME+EM dress formerly worn when asked if she was a 'real princess'

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England.
Georgia Brown
The Princess of Wales was every inch a royal as she epitomised elegance in a sugar pink silk dress from ME+EM at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. 

Princess Catherine, 41, stepped out in her bubblegum-hued dress to meet children from ten schools taking part in the RHS Campaign for School Gardening. Enjoying a picnic with the youngsters, the mother-of-three brought the sunshine in her eclectic silk shirt dress.

Kate Middleton wearing a pink ME+EM dress at the Chelsea Flower Show© Getty
Princess Kate wore a pink ME+EM dress

The royal's pleated dress comprised of flattering two-tone panels, pearlescent buttons and a waist-cinching belt. Princess Kate teamed her candy pink gown with wedged wicker espadrilles and charming gold-leaf drop earrings. 

Kate Middleton smiles and talks with school pupils at Chelsea Flower Show© Getty
Kate visited three gardens at the show

Her chocolate brown tresses were swept over one shoulder and styled in tumbling curls, while the wife of Prince William opted for her go-to beauty look of a rosy blush and defined, fluffy brows. 

The picnic initiative aims to help bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children, something that has been championed by Kate. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England.© Getty
The Princess of Wales was a vision in pink

She inspired the idea during a conversation with the RHS during 2019 when her garden was on show at Chelsea after expressing her feelings that more children should be involved in the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Princess of Wales' exact dress has since sold out, but this 2023 revival of her iconic silk belted dress from ME+EM is going straight on our wishlist. 

Brighten up your wardrobe with more Princess Kate-inspired pink dresses...

If you recognise the Princess of Wales' dress, it may be because you recall the royal wearing it at one of the most special moments in her royal career. 

Back in 2021, the mother-of-three invited five-year-old Mila Sneddon and her family to the late Queen's official Edinburgh home. Mila was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer at the time, and previously told the Princess on a Zoom call that pink was her favourite colour. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her meeting with Mila Sneddon, aged five, and her family, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 27, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. © Getty
The Princess of Wales wore her ME+EM dress during a special meeting with young cancer patient Mila Sneddon

After promising Mia she would wear a pink dress when they met in person, the royal wore her beautiful ME+EM dress. 

When meeting Mila at the Palace of Holyrood house, Kate could be heard saying: "Hi Mila, look at you! I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person." 

kate middleton meets young cancer patient mila sneddon© Getty
The Princess promised Mila she would wear her favourite colour when they met

She then praised the little girl who was dressed head-to-toe in pink with matching headband, dress and shoes, adding: "I love your dress, can you do a little twirl - and your shoes."

