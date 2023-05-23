Loved Pippa Middleton's sold-out pink Wimbledon dress? We've found the best high street lookalike

It's game, set, match for this Nobody's Child Pippa Middleton-style dress

Pippa Middleton is the queen of choosing timeless summer dresses. So much so we’re still thinking about the gorgeous pink floral number she wore to the Wimbledon finals in 2019.

The vintage-inspired midi dress by Norwegian brand byTiMo quickly sold out and is sadly no longer available. However, we have good news; Nobody's Child has dropped one very similar in the spring/summer 2023 collection.

© Neil Mockford Pippa Middleton wears byTimo at Wimbledon 2019

Like Pippa’s, it has a beautiful pink floral print and features a figure-skimming cut with button-down detail. The slightly sheer fabric gives it an ethereal feel, while it’s also stitched with a practical slip lining.

Flattering and feminine, if Wimbledon isn’t on the agenda it’s perfect for a garden party or an outdoor bar this summer. Crafted from chiffon made from recycled materials, it’s sustainably sourced too.

At £65, the high street lookalike is a much more affordable option and it’s still available in sizes 4-18. The classic style is a summer wardrobe staple and something you can happily wear year after year.

Or if you’re looking to invest in a designer piece, byTiMo has several stunning new-season pink floral dresses available at Farfetch, like this maxi with ruffle-detail.

Pair your dress with white lace-up heels and a matching clutch to go full Pippa, or for a more casual occasion try adding a pair of Birkenstocks or espadrilles and a raffia bag.

The younger Middleton sister completed the look with her signature fresh, pared-back makeup and her hair styled in loose waves.

Shop more must-see midi dresses...