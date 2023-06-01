Princess Beatrice dazzles in Cinderella gown for surprise royal wedding appearance

Princess Beatrice delighted onlookers as she made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his bride Saudi architect Rajwa Alsaif that took place on Thursday June 1.

The British royal arrived at the St Regis hotel in Amman alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and other royals including Queen Rania of Jordan, who witnessed another of her children tie the knot on the big day. Princess Beatrice turned out a true Cinderella moment for the occasion, dazzling in Needle & Thread’s ‘Celia Gown.’

The gown, which currently retails online for £450 (down from £675) features tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems. Princess Kate is also a fan of the statement frock, owning her own version in radiant red.

© RHC JO Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding

Adding her own timeless twist to her look, Beatrice, 34, fastened an elegant black belt across her waist for a sculptural effect.

© RHC JO Princess Beatrice attended Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding at Zahran Palace

She wore her auburn locks tied back in a half-up-half-down design and secured with a black bow. The accessory has become a main player in the royal’s style arsenal and was inspired by her mother Sarah Ferguson who was a pioneer of the hair bow.

In terms of beauty, the Princess opted for a natural makeup blend to highlight her famous features. A porcelain complexion complemented a pale pink dusting of blush and a flutter of mascara.

Her husband Edoardo looked smart beside her, sporting a crisp navy suit and a pale blue silk tie.

© RHC JO Rajwa Al Saif looked beautiful in a fitted wedding dress with long sleeves

As she walked, Beatrice offered spectators a glimpse of some beautiful pearl drop earrings that glinted under her silky locks.

Hussein and Rajwa were joined by around 140 guests at their Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of the palace on Thursday at 2pm UK time. The newlyweds then travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

© RHCO JO Rajwa was accompanied by Prince Hashem as she arrived for the wedding

The Motorcade consisted of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

A much bigger guest list of 1,700 gathered for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

© Shutterstock Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif who were wed on Thursday June 1st

After the main reception, a wedding banquet took place at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.





The Jordan Palace announced the news of the couple's engagement in August 2022, with the proposal taking place at the home of Rajwa's father in Riyadh, where members of both families were in attendance.

Crown Prince Hussein seated beside his wife at their wedding venue

Photos shared by the Palace on Instagram showed the happy couple smiling as they celebrated the news, as well as the bride-to-be's beautiful pear-cut Harry Winston engagement ring.

In their official engagement photographs, Rajwa showed off a special gift from her new royal in-laws. The 29-year-old looked striking in a colourful floor-length skirt and a white shirt, both from Sara Roka. She teamed her outfit with blue Valentino slingback pumps and eye-catching earrings that previously belonged to Hussein's mother Queen Rania.

