Princess Kate marks bittersweet moment in stunning occasion dress

The Princess of Wales marked a special moment on Wednesday as she joined her husband Prince William as they took their eldest son Prince George for a tour of Eton College.

No doubt the day was bittersweet, since it marks the start of George’s steps towards attending the boarding school and moving away from his family - though at age nine, it is still two years before he starts at the school at 13.

In pictures that have emerged online of her day out, Kate looked chic but comfortable - choosing to wear her green Cefinn ‘Petra’ dress which she previously wore to visit Nuneaton earlier this month.

She added her Camilla Elphick toe-cap slingback flats and wore her hair down in a loose style.

© Getty For her visit to Eton, Kate chose to wear her Cefinn 'Petra' dress - previously worn to an engagement in Nuneaton

Since the private moment was captured by an onlooker, the pictures prove that Kate often rewears her royal wardrobe pieces for occasions outside the public eye.

It comes after the Princess stepped out at the National Portrait Gallery wearing Self-Portrait on Tuesday, instead of attending Royal Ascot with other members of the royal family.

© Getty Kate visited the National Portrait Gallery wearing Self-Portrait

Kate dressed smartly in another of her favourite tailored dresses from the luxury brand, which gives the illusion of a jacket and pleated midi skirt.

No doubt royal fashion fans are also hoping she will appear at Ascot this week in another stunning look, after a series of stylish appearances including Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter on Monday.

© Mark Cuthbert Kate looked stunning in Alessandra Rich and Philip Treacy at the Order of The Garter

For their visit to Eton College on Wednesday, young royal George looked smart as ever in navy shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and black shoes as he stood next to his father Prince William, who was sporting a blue jacket and a pair of navy trousers.

It looks like George could be set to follow in his father's footsteps, who enrolled at Eton College in 1995 - becoming the first senior member of the royal family to go there. His brother, Prince Harry, also attended the iconic school.

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate took their son to visit Eton College this week

One memorable archive photo sees William signing the official book that all students must sign when attending.

For now, George attends the same school as his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis, which is Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The royal children attend Lambrook School in Berkshire together

Traditionally, the Prince and Princess of Wales are pictured taking their children to the first day of any new school - which has provided a number of ‘school run’ fashion moments for Kate.

The royal has been pictured in brands from Michael Kors to Rixo to walk hand-in-hand with her children to school, sparking mass sell-outs every time.