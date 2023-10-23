Duchess Sophie is a classic beauty in fit and flare dress to party with Queen Camilla

The Duchess of Edinburgh is no stranger to an immaculate fashion moment, with feminine silhouettes, romantic ruffled dresses and sharp power suits making her royal wardrobe one of the best in the business.

Last week, the wife of Prince Edward joined Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal for a glamorous reception at Buckingham Palace, held to thank those involved in the planning and arrangements following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il and the Coronation.

Impeccably dressed in a fit-and-flare dress by ME+EM, Duchess Sophie looked polished in the 'Textured Tailored Midi Dress' from one of her most-loved brands.

Complete with long sleeves, a belted waistline, full circle skirt and dramatic ruffle detailing on the bodice embellished with pearl buttons, Duchess Sophie's all-over navy number exuded understated elegance.

The royal, 58, swept her blonde hair into a low bun, adding dainty gold hoop earrings and several delicate gold bangles to elevate her eveningwear.

Duchess Sophie's penchant for ME+EM is nothing new. If you recognise the mother-of-two's navy ensemble, it could be because the royal has a strikingly similar dress in her archive - and it's from the same brand.

Back in February this year, the Duchess debuted the 'Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress' from ME+EM at the Chartered Management Institute Conference.

The sleek and sophisticated dress is almost exactly the same, apart from the removal of the ruffled bodice and two less buttons on the front. So why does the Duchess of Edinburgh love the luxury womenswear label so much?

© Getty Sophie wore ME+EM to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2021

The royal's sartorial identity is very much linked to ME+EM's feminine, flattering tailoring - and sustainability runs through its core.

"I founded ME+EM on three key pillars: flattering, functional, and forever, writes founder Claire Hornby. "From focusing on long-lasting aesthetic appeal to scrupulously selecting the highest quality fabrics, slow fashion is in our DNA."

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh shone bright a green ME+EM blazer during the Big Jubilee Lunch on 5 June 2022

In a commitment to preventing any materials or garments from entering landfill, ME+EM also recycles or donate all off-cuts of fabrics and trims from the head office to art schools and colleges.

